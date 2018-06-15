Rising levels of toxins in algae

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

New test results from researchers at FAU Harbor Branch show algae in the St. Lucie Estuary is becoming more toxic.

Researcher Malcom McFarland said Thursday that he received the results from samples taken from algae blooms late last week.

McFarland said the numbers were moderately high, as expected, since they were collected from dense surface slicks of algae.

The results are as follows:

-St. Lucie Lock (lake side): 12.6 ppb (parts per billion)

-Phipp’s Park: 5.18 ppb

-Riverland RV Park: 13.65 ppb

-Leighton Park: 12.22 ppb

-Shepard Park: 16.71 ppb

-Flagler Park: 3.39 ppb

According to the EPA’s website, 1.6 µg/L [roughly 1.6 ppb] is the concentration of drinking water contaminants at which adverse health effects are not anticipated to occur over specific exposure durations.

Measurements above that, in turn, are not deemed safe for drinking.

“You would probably want to avoid swimming in it. Definitely wouldn’t want to drink it,” McFarland said.

Generally, McFarland said, these levels are above safe drinking water levels and would trigger public health advisories in some states. These results are separate from the testing done by the Department of Environmental Protection.

McFarland does make clear that the samples only represent the bright green slicks where algae is concentrated.

Clear water with no visible algae would not be so high in toxins.

McFarland expects to be taking more frequent samples for the near future as algae seems to be increasing.

“On the St. Lucie, it’s really dependent on the discharges from the canal and Lake Okeechbee. So, if those continue, [algae] could increase, but if those stop, then it will likely go away in the St. Lucie Estuary.”

Mark Nichols took a boat out at Shepard Park Thursday.

“Oh the water here is disgusting,” Nichols said.

He also owns DOA Fishing Lures, grateful his business no longer relies only on local waterways and fishermen.

“My business is fortunately more worldwide.”

But the local waterways, years ago, kickstarted his success.

“By being able to take someone here, catch a 30 inch trout or a big snook and go into the most beautiful waters I could show anybody.”

Now, times have changed. He’s hesitant to even go in the water.

“If I have any open cutes to anything I'm very aware of it.”