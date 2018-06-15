Environmentalist alarmed about Lake O releases

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
A nationally-known environmental activist and consumer advocate is speaking out against the releases of water from Lake Okeechobee.
Erin Brockovich, who gained notoriety for her role in building a case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company of California in 1993, took to Facebook Wednesday. She posted a photo of algae in Port St. Lucie and wrote: "This is a photograph of Death."
She also made an entry about the noticeable effects of the water releases on the Southwest Florida coast.
She posted a composite image WPTV sister station Fox 4 shared earlier this month, which was taken over Sanibel Island when the water began flowing into the Caloosahatchee River towards Fort Myers. The images, taken days apart, show the advance of brown water into the Gulf of Mexico.
"Seriously, this is a National Disaster playing out right before our eyes... America Wake Up!!!" she wrote.
As of Friday morning, the post was shared nearly 4,000 times and had numerous comments.