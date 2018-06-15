PBC School District selects next chief of police - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC School District selects next chief of police

    •   

WEST PALM BEACH - Pending approval from the Palm Beach County School Board, the district has selected Frank J. Kitzerow, Jr., to be the next Chief of Police of the School District of Palm Beach County.

The district announced in March that the position of chief, currently filled by Chief Lawrence Leon, was being restructured.

The position will now be two levels higher, will report to the superintendent and will have a seat on his cabinet.

"We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Chief Kitzerow's breadth and depth of experience to lead our School District Police Department," Fennoy said in a statement. "Chief Kitzerow has built his career by working with multiple local, state and federal agencies, and that knowledge will only benefit our students, teachers and staff in Palm Beach County."

Kitzerow was named Chief of Police for Jupiter in 2005.

