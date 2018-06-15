Hot Ticket: WIN an American Flag Float and promotional card from Pinch-A-Penny

Pinch-A-Penny wants you to get the most out of your pool this summer. They are giving away an American flag float and a $50 promotional card just in time for July 4th! Pinch-A-Penny is your neighborhood pool expert with all the chemicals, equipment, and toys you need.
Just download the new WFLX lifestyle app-South Florida Weekend, click on the contests tab and enter in for your chance to WIN!
FOX 29's Hot Ticket is sponsored by the Florida Lottery
1100 Banyan Blvd.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.