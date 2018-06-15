Hot Ticket: WIN an American Flag Float and promotional card from Pinch-A-Penny

Pinch-A-Penny wants you to get the most out of your pool this summer. They are giving away an American flag float and a $50 promotional card just in time for July 4th! Pinch-A-Penny is your neighborhood pool expert with all the chemicals, equipment, and toys you need.

Just download the new WFLX lifestyle app-South Florida Weekend, click on the contests tab and enter in for your chance to WIN!

FOX 29's Hot Ticket is sponsored by the Florida Lottery