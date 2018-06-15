Rattlesnake kills two dogs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rattlesnake kills two dogs

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>
    •   

Rain, summer heat, construction. For a variety of reason, experts say the snakes are out and about. In The Acreage, a rattle snake killed two dogs.

The dogs' owner said her two dogs were barking in the front yard and when she walked up to check it out, they'd already been struck. One died within minutes, and the other later at the vet. She didn't want to talk on camera, as she was too distraught heading to pick up their ashes. 

Instead, she posted her story to Facebook to serve as a warning to the community. 

Wildlife expert David Hitzig took a closer look at the rattle snake the couple said killed their dogs. He warns the rain, warmer temperatures, and even significant construction in some areas can bring the snakes out. 

"A lot of rain moves everything around," he said. 

Hitzig suggests looking at your vegetation and said you can try reptile repellant products, but he's not convinced they really work. 

Bottom line he said listen for your dog.  And if you do see a venomous snake, take a picture if you can safely do so and then call in an expert with a license to deal with the reptile. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.