PBSO offers 10 deputies to work as SROs

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The Palm Beach County School District has turned down the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's offer to hire 50 new deputies to act as school resource officers, as the district figures out how to comply with the new state law requiring one in every school.

"We are all stretched to our limits for reasons beyond our control," Superintendent Donald Fennoy wrote in a letter to Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Friday.

The district has now asked PBSO to provide 10 to 20 deputies at an overtime rate. A letter from Superintendent Fennoy said they would then be the first to be replaced as the school district police department hires its own officers.

"In addition to reallocating officers from investigations, K9 and other special units, and accelerating the background checks for 18 officers in the hiring pipeline, we are also exploring the private security solution you suggested," he wrote.

Sheriff Bradshaw has rescinded the offer for hiring 50 deputies to act as school resource officers because he said he doesn't have enough time after this point to go through that process before the beginning of the school year, but he has offered to provide the school district with 10 deputies at a time and a half rate.

“It’s a consistency issue and I can’t guarantee it’s going to be the same deputy every day because we’re going to have to find 10 people to work it," Sheriff Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw said he’s not sure how much this will cost yet because each deputy could have a different pay rate.

"I understand their position and I understand the constraints they’re working under and no problem at all, I’ll do the best I can do to do, the ten deputies," he said.