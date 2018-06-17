Chris Cornell's daughter pays tribute with duet

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Cornell's daughter has released a recording of a duet with her late father as part of an emotional tribute to the late rocker on Father's Day.
Toni Cornell released the duet of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Sunday along with a note thanking her dad for his support of her.
"You gave me courage when I didn't have any. You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday," Toni Cornell, 13, wrote in posts that accompanied the song on Instagram and YouTube. "Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too."
Chris Cornell died in May 2017 while on tour and his death was ruled a suicide. He was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden, and enjoyed a successful career with other bands and as a solo artist.
Toni Cornell performed "Hallelujah" with One Republic on ABC's "Good Morning America" in August as a tribute to her father and late rocker Chester Bennington, who also died by suicide in July 2017.