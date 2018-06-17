Loxahatchee family says goats stolen from home

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A Loxahatchee family is searching for answers after three goats were stolen off of their property, Wednesdayafternoon.

Ricardo Ledan says the goats are a part of his family.

"This was part of his legacy," he said.

They belonged to his late father who was a farmer. Now they belong to him. So after heavy rain Ricardo says he decided to move the goats out of their pin.

"We had them leashed up to the trees," Ledan recalled.

But after returning home from running errands last Wednesday he noticed all three goats were gone.

"All the leashes were unhooked from where they were," he said. "We didn't expect that someone would actually steal goats I mean it's ridiculous."

He's filed a report with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, but he says so far there are no leads as to who stole his goats.

"It's like your missing a part of your family because every morning this is something I would do," he said. "I would feed them and take care of them. So to lose them is very hurtful and to think that someone would enter your property and break into your property just to take your animals.. that's wild."

Ledan says after the theft his family installed security cameras throughout the property. Anyone with information on the goats is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.