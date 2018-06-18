Court sides with Riviera man in free speech case

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with a man who sued the Florida city where he lives after being arrested for his speech during a public comment portion of a city council meeting.
The justices sided Monday with Fane Lozman in a case involving his arrest at a 2006 city council meeting in South Florida's City of Riviera Beach. Lozman believes he was arrested in retaliation for being an outspoken critic of the city.
But a lower court said Lozman was barred from bringing a lawsuit for retaliation because a jury found a police officer had probable cause to arrest him for disturbing a lawful assembly.
The Supreme Court disagreed, ruling 8-1 that the existence of probable cause for an arrest shouldn't bar Lozman from bringing his case.