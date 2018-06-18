West Palm to vote on medical pot dispensaries

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. --Are there medical marijuana dispensaries already eyeing locations in West Palm Beach? The city says not as of yet, but that could change soon if commissioners vote yes to allow dispensaries. The city is voting during Monday's commission meeting.

Curaleaf Dispensary in Lake Worth said it does serve customers from West Palm Beach and if the city green lights dispensaries, it will look into how to better serve those customers.

Lake Worth's two medical marijuana dispensaries have not been open for long, but the businesses are serving customers from all over South Florida.

"We have to drive but it's not a terrible distance," said Ira Tillman, Boynton Beach.

Tillman said he gets medical marijuana for his arthritis. When he first started going to Curalead in Lake Worth he said he was surprised at how secure it was.

"I feel very safe coming in, parking lot, there’s a security guard inside; the door is locked, you can’t get in without showing your license," said Tillman.

Neighboring businesses said they have not had any issues with the dispensaries which are a mile from each other on Dixie Highway.

"It's an ideal location," said Katherine Sharp, who manages the Marijuana Doctor clinic located between the two dispensaries. "This whole area is an up and coming area all along the Dixie corridor, you can see there’s a lot of development coming."

Scott Berman agrees. He said at first businesses nearby were worried about what to expect with a dispensary opening up.

"Since they've moved in, they've been a positive influence on the community," said Berman.

Curaleaf is Berman's tenant. He runs his own window and door business next door and says most people are surprised to see what the clientele going to the dispensary is really like.

"Ironically, I have the benefit of watching the people walk into the dispensary because we're on the second floor and I would say conservatively the average age is over 60," added Berman.

None of the West Palm Beach city commissioners have voiced support for an outright ban on dispensaries. Some have had concerns about where they could open up since they are allowed to be anywhere a regular pharmacy is.

There is a 500-foot distance requirement if a school is nearby, but if a pharmacy is within those 500 feet, there can legally be a dispensary.