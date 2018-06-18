Lake Worth family fears deportation

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A Lake Worth family recently watched ICE officers arrest one of their family members. Nearby residents now fear more arrests will happen in their neighborhood.

An undocumented immigrant who didn’t want to be identified said every day she wakes up with a new fear.

“She is scared because she has a family member that was deported a couple days ago,” said a Guatemalan-Maya Center volunteer.

The Guatemalan-Maya Center is a non-profit based in Lake Worth. The organization serves about 600 families a year helping them with meals, filling out paperwork, as well as other social services. Now they are helping fulfill a new need; comforting families that are being separated by law enforcement.

“There’s one young boy whose father was detained by immigration and deported, and that boy who was a sweet and innocent child started picking fights in school. That was a 5-year-old so there’s an immediate impact on the lives we are serving,” said assistant executive director Tim Gamwell.

The undocumented immigrant who recently watched a deportation said she used to view the U.S. as the country of dreams and now she feels everything has changed. The woman came to the U.S. in the late 1990s with a dream of living in a safe neighborhood and securing a job to provide for her family. She now comforts kids, including her own relatives, whose families are being torn apart.

“Yeah, the kids are sick and crying every day because they don’t like it because they never separate from the dad,” said the undocumented woman.

She’s not the only one anxious about the future.

“A lot of the anxiety and a lot of the trauma that these kids are facing we won’t see the true effects of that for years to come and so anything we can do to help these children and their families has to be done right now,” said Gamwell.

The recent back and forth between politicians about the zero-tolerance policy is not helping. However, until it gets resolved the undocumented woman said she isn’t giving up hope.

“Yeah, the Congress, that they can work together for the families,” said the undocumented woman.

