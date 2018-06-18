MCSO sergeant's car shot at during carjacking

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Just seconds before a carjacking suspect crashed into an MCSO car in Martin County, injuring a detective, that suspect shot at another MCSO car, missing the sergeant in the driver’s seat by mere inches.

"I feel lucky for sure. Luck was definitely on my side and my partner’s side," said Sgt. Gavin Werner. "Detective Fleming, I’m just grateful that he’s not hurt."

In ten years of service for MCSO, Sgt. Werner said he had never been shot at before, until Friday when the Greenacres carjacking suspect, Juan Carlos Carmenate, was driving a stolen car toward his work car, which was parked on the shoulder of Pratt Whitney Road.

As Sgt. Werner tried steering away from Carmenate, he said Carmenate fired two shots through the windshield of the stolen car, one of which landed in Werner's driver side door.

“Who knows if it would’ve come all the way through where it would’ve hit, but I mean just glad to have luck on my side," he said. "You think about it, but you can’t live in that 'what if it was...' I’m just glad to be here. I’m glad everybody is safe and suspect’s in jail.”

Immediately after, Carmenate crashed head on into Detective Jason Fleming’s car, causing it to flip over.

At that point, even after being shot at, Werner jumped out to help his colleagues and confront Carmenate.

Sgt. Werner got out of the situation with no injuries as did another MCSO deputy who was also in his car.

"I walked back to my car and I was like wow, really in fact he did shoot at us and if it was several inches, it could’ve been a totally different outcome for us," he said.

As a result, Carmenate will face three counts of attempted murder in Martin County, among other charges.