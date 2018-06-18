Tiny bug can help you preserve your citrus trees

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

With Florida citrus production at its lowest level in decades, scientists are doing what they can to find ways to slow citrus greening, which right now as no cure, and has killed thousands of trees.

Lyn Marino shows the signs of citrus greening in her Port St. Lucie backyard.

"See it there, that's when they're inside the leaf," says Marino as she points at a wilted leaf on a lemon tree.

This master gardener then learned of a new program from the University of Florida’s St. Lucie County Extension Office.

Urban Horticulture Agent Kate Rotindo says they’re working with the State Department of Agriculture to release tamaraxia wasps. The wasp is a natural predator of the Asian citrus psyllid, that has crippled the citrus industry.

“The female lays its eggs in the nymph stage of the citrus psyllid and the female actually eats the nymph stage or the small stage of the psyllid," said Rotindo.

Before you think horror movies, the wasps are the size of a pencil point, and don’t sting.

But as to whether these insects could be used on a much larger scale, that's not really viable.

“The wasps would have to be the size of a pterodactyl to take care of all the psyllids that are out there," said Dan Richey with Riverfront Packing.

Richey says the bug though is an important kit in their toolbox.

“Clearly if we can put a wasp in the field that can take care of a portion of the population, that’s an asset to us," said Richey.

Lyn Marino noticed a change when she released the wasps onto her trees.

“It just blossomed and filled in. I got all these really big leaves.”

And Dan Richey says if psyllids are lurking in backyards, homeowner help is a plus.

“Those psyllids will fly to grove so we can do all we can in the grove and if homeowners aren’t making any effort we’re not getting a lot of headway on the disease," said Richey.

If you’d like more information, contact the St. Lucie County Extension Office at 772-462-1660.