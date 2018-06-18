Images show algae activity on Lake Okeechobee

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

'It breaks my heart': Laura Bush calls family separation at border 'cruel,' 'immoral'

Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch has many titles, but today we give her the title of algae chaser.

"If someone had told me this is what my life would become, I would not have believed them," said Thurlow-Lippisch.

She and her husband Ed are known to capture the images.

"In the morning and the weekends I'll say are we chasing algae today?"

Ed captured a possible algae bloom on Lake Okeechobee Saturday.

Today we also received a NOAA image showing large algae bloom activity on the lake.

That's a big concern as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to discharge water east and west.

A spokesperson says the Corps has not decided whether to discontinue those releases, but are aware of the activity on the lake.

Meanwhile Mary Radabaugh at Central Marine is having flashbacks.

"It's not good," said Radabaugh.

The Department of Environmental Protection is aware and took samples of the algae Monday.