Man saves distressed swimmer, to be honored

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A man will be honored Wednesday after saving distressed swimmer from drowning.

On May 3, at South Beach Park in Ft. Pierce, Kyle Castle had to swim about 50 yards out to realize what exactly he was up against.

“When I got there he was two-and-a-half, three times my size. It was tough,” Kyle said in an interview.

Kyle was at the beach with his friend from out of town, when a frantic fellow beachgoer asked them to call 911 to report a distressed swimmer.

“That’s when I looked out toward the water and I saw a gentleman flailing and yelling for help and I just got up and ran in,” he said.

With no lifeguard on duty, and a man pulled closer to death by a rigorous rip current, Kyle’s instinct kicked in.

“I just knew you were supposed to swim parallel to the shore if you’re in the rip current so that’s what I tried to do with him,” he said.

Once they cleared the undertow they inched back to land.

“When I got close to shore I asked the gentleman if he could stand and his legs were so tired he just immediately fell,” he said. “I pretty much collapsed right where I was.”

The first responders from fire station two in St. Lucie County treated the man and released him on scene.

He doesn’t know the man’s name and hasn’t heard from him since.

“There was no thought process. If it was me out there that’s what I would want somebody to do for me, so that’s what I did,” he said.

On Wednesday, the St. Lucie County Fire District will honor Kyle with citizen hero award at headquarters at 3pm located at 5160 NW Milner Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL.