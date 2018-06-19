Fire destroys historic Pahokee building - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire destroys historic Pahokee building

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-06-19 14:42:17 GMT
    (Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>

  • 'It breaks my heart': Laura Bush calls family separation at border 'cruel,' 'immoral'

    'It breaks my heart': Laura Bush calls family separation at border 'cruel,' 'immoral'

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-06-18 05:43:51 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-06-18 05:43:51 GMT
    Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

    The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

    More >>

    The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

    More >>

  • Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>
    •   

A massive fire broke out overnight in Pahokee, burning down a building well known by many residents.

Carol Peaden, owner of Carol's Hair Barn said around midnight firefighters responded to a fire at 2505 East Main St.

PHOTOS: Historic building destroyed by fire

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto confirmed that crews responded at 11:46 p.m. Monday.

Peaden identified the building as old Mathis and Boe store, an old appliance store that was built in 1921. The business had been closed for a number of years.

Video taken by Peaden shows several crews arriving and attacking the fire as large flames shot into the air. 

Borroto said when firefighters arrived at the scene they found the two-story wood frame building was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were advised this was an unoccupied building and began to fight the flames.

As of 6:18 a.m., firefighters were still at the scene performing overhaul operations and investigators were called to the scene.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to Florida Power and Light's outage map, people in the area still have electricity.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates on this developing story.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.