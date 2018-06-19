Fire destroys historic Pahokee building

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

'It breaks my heart': Laura Bush calls family separation at border 'cruel,' 'immoral'

Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.

(Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...

A massive fire broke out overnight in Pahokee, burning down a building well known by many residents.

Carol Peaden, owner of Carol's Hair Barn said around midnight firefighters responded to a fire at 2505 East Main St.

PHOTOS: Historic building destroyed by fire

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto confirmed that crews responded at 11:46 p.m. Monday.

Peaden identified the building as old Mathis and Boe store, an old appliance store that was built in 1921. The business had been closed for a number of years.

Video taken by Peaden shows several crews arriving and attacking the fire as large flames shot into the air.

Borroto said when firefighters arrived at the scene they found the two-story wood frame building was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were advised this was an unoccupied building and began to fight the flames.

As of 6:18 a.m., firefighters were still at the scene performing overhaul operations and investigators were called to the scene.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to Florida Power and Light's outage map, people in the area still have electricity.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates on this developing story.