Highly toxic algae bloom found at IRC lake

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The former first lady called on “good people at all levels of government” to stop the practice.

Former first lady Laura Bush speaks Friday, June 23, 2017, during "Stand-To," a summit held by the George W. Bush Institute focused on veteran transition, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

'It breaks my heart': Laura Bush calls family separation at border 'cruel,' 'immoral'

A highly toxic algae bloom has been found on an Indian River County lake.

Dr. Edie Widder, founder of the Ocean Research and Conservation Association (ORCA) says algae sampled on Blue Cypress Lake last week measured toxin levels of 4700 parts per billion.

Just how toxic is that?

“10 parts per billion is the limit for recreational exposure. So we’re talking about 4700 parts per billion for recreational exposure. That’s very toxic,” Widder explained.

Widder is concerned about how the toxins could harm people and the environment. “I’m pretty sure it’s already having adverse affects.”

She says the bloom in the lake presents an interesting research opportunity to learn more about algae blooms, and the impact local runoff plays in their formation.

For now, the only presumed source of the high amount of nutrients, which cause algae blooms, is nearby agriculture.

However, there is no solid evidence to prove those beliefs.

Widder wants to do more research surrounding the biosolids, or biosludge, used on the nearby Pressley Ranch.

“In this case, there’s a potential smoking gun in the form of biosolids… They have dumped an insane amount of biosludge there since 2013,” Widder said.

Widder said more than 22,000 tons of biosolids have been applied to the land at Pressley Ranch since 2013, abundant in Nitrogen and Phosphorus.

Widder’s research wouldn’t only benefit the people who live around Blue Cypress Lake.

She says communities to the south could also learn more about how agricultural runoff might feed algae blooms in the Indian River Lagoon.

“We’d like to make a very clear connection between the bio sludge and the algae bloom,” Widder said.

Indian River County Commissioners will be discussing the condition of Blue Cypress Lake at the commission meeting Tuesday.