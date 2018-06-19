'4Th on Flagler' to feature watercraft stunts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'4Th on Flagler' to feature watercraft stunts

This year marks the 30th anniversary of West Palm Beach's "4th on Flagler" event to celebrate America's independence, and the city has big plans for its celebration.

The Fourth of July event will feature a special watercraft stunt show this year. 

Chris Anyzeski, a professional personal watercraft freestyle athlete with more than 10 years of experience, will attempt to flip his jet ski 30 times. He'll perform two shows July 4.

The mayor says this brings a bit of nostalgia to the event for the big anniversary since a water ski show was featured in some of the first "4th on Flagler" events.

This year's "JetRide Watercraft Stunt Show" will feature some of the world's top watercraft athletes staging stunts above the water as they perform personal watercraft maneuvers.

The free event also features music, kids activities and much more. It begins at 5 p.m. along the West Palm Beach waterfront on July 4.

