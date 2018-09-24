Storm Team FOX Forecast

This morning, light winds out of the southeast and a slim chance for a couple of showers.
This afternoon, partly to mostly sunny and breezy with winds out of the southeast. Very low chances for a few fast showers. High temperatures in the upper 80′s.
Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the 60′s inland and Treasure Coast, and mid to low 70′s Palm Beach County coast. Light southeasterly winds.
Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny with breezy to gusty winds out of the northeast. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Very low chances for any rainfall.
Friday through Monday (Memorial Day), mostly to partly sunny with breezy easterly winds. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s and low chances for isolated rainfall.