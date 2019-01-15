Amtrak train hits bicyclist in suburban West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An Amtrak train collided with a bicyclist in suburban West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 3:44 p.m. near the Mangonia Park train station, located in the 1400 block of 45th Street.
Amtrak said a person was trespassing on the tracks when they came in came into contact with Amtrak Silver Star train 91 on its way from New York to Miami.
The 94 passengers in the train and crew members were not injured. The rain was delayed 27 minutes.
Amtrak Police Department, along with local law enforcement are investigating the crash.
The condition of the bicyclist has not been released.
Train service is back up and running.
