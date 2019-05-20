CHOPPER 5 VIDEO: Vehicle engulfed by flames along Powerline Road in Boca Raton

May 20, 2019 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 11:31 AM

OCA RATON, Fla. — A vehicle became engulfed in flames Monday morning on northbound Powerline Road just south of Glades Road in Boca Raton.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:15 a.m. near the intersection with El Paseo Road.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue crews arrived and have extinguished the flames.

Northbound lanes are closed but southbound lanes have re-opened.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

