CHOPPER 5 VIDEO: Vehicle engulfed by flames along Powerline Road in Boca Raton

OCA RATON, Fla. — A vehicle became engulfed in flames Monday morning on northbound Powerline Road just south of Glades Road in Boca Raton.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:15 a.m. near the intersection with El Paseo Road.
Boca Raton Fire Rescue crews arrived and have extinguished the flames.
Northbound lanes are closed but southbound lanes have re-opened.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.