Precautionary boil water notice issued in St. Lucie West

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Residents of the St. Lucie West area of Port St. Lucie are under a precautionary boil water notice.
A major water break took place at approximately 1:30 on Sunday afternoon, which lowered the distribution pressure below 20psi at the furthest point of the distribution system.
The low pressure event lasted approximately one hour.
The St. Lucie West Services District is issuing a district-wide precautionary boil water notice until further notice.
