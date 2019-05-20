West Palm Beach restaurant worker tests positive for hepatitis A

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A restaurant worker in Palm Beach County has tested positive for hepatitis A and may have exposed customers to the contagious disease, according to health officials.
The Florida Department of Health says a food service worker at the Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill Restaurant, located at 209 6th Street in West Palm Beach, was infected.
Health officials say the employee may have exposed customers to hepatitis A between April 10 and May 1.
If you ate at the restaurant during that time, the Department of Health says you should monitor for symptoms including abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, and yellow skin and eyes (jaundice).
If you experience any of those symptoms, seek medical attention right away.
According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 15 confirmed cases of hepatitis A in Palm Beach County this year.
