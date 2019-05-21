Body recovered from the water at Palm Harbor Marina in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police said they have recovered a body following a large-scale search Tuesday morning at Palm Harbor Marina, located at 300 North Flagler Dr. in downtown West Palm Beach.
The body was found underneath a boat and is believed to be a man in his 40s they have been searching for this morning.
West Palm Beach Battalion Chief Danny Collazo said crews responded at 1:53 a.m. to a sailboat fire at the same location. The boat sustained damage from an electrical fire from an exhaust fan.
Collazo said they transitioned into a rescue mode after witnesses told them there was a person that fell into the water.
The Coast Guard said they were notified by the sheriff's office of the incident and launched a 33-foot vessel to aid in the search for the person.
Despite having several divers in the water and searching for more than an hour, West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews were unable to locate anyone.
At 5:47 a.m., the investigation was turned over to the police department, who continued to search the water until the body was found around 8 a.m.
West Palm Beach police said the person is a man in his 40′s but have not released his name.
It's unclear if the man was on the sailboat at the time of fire.
