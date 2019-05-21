Police seek public’s help in identifying theft suspect

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying one of two female suspects that were caught on surveillance video stealing from a thrift store.
The incident happened Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. at the Dogs and Cats Forever Thrift Store located at 1762 SW Bayshore Blvd.
Police say the video captured the two women taking a trunk containing unknown contents from the donation area in front of the store and placing it inside the trunk of their white Chevy Astro van.
A second suspect was seeing walking to the side of the building then returning with children's toys and placing them in the trunk of the van.
Both suspects got into the vehicle and drove off.
On Monday evening, police announced that the fisrt suspect, and driver of the vehicle, has been identified as 49-year-old Cara Sheats of Fort Pierce. Warrants are pending at this time.
Police still need to identify the second suspect, who is described as a white female with thin build and dark hair. She was wearing a white tank top, black leggings, light-colored ball cap and sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rodriguez at 772-873-6524 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.