Two Vero Beach men suspected of several home burglaries, police say

Authorities say they have arrested two men in connection with more than a dozen burglaries in Vero Beach.
The break-ins happened in the central beach and country club areas during March and April, according to police.
Police say the men would walk into open garages during the daytime and take items such as tools and exercise equipment.
Investigators said 30-year-old Sean Ryan Brady of Vero Beach faces nine counts of burglary, nine counts of theft, eight counts of dealing in stolen property, and four counts of giving false information to a pawn broker.
They say 30-year-old Roberto Sanchez Jr, also of Vero Beach, faces two counts of burglary, five counts of theft, two counts of dealing in stolen property, and two counts of giving false information to a pawn broker.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.