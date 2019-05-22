First cryptocurrency cafe in US opens on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Have you ever heard of a cryptocurrency cafe? Neither have we. Well, the first one in the United States is now open on Clematis Street.
There is a certain mystique when it comes to the topic of bitcoins and cryptocurrencies. The cafe is drawing in people of all ages, all walks of life. They told FOX 29 they’re curious to learn more.
"Exciting," said one woman. "It’s really going to happen."
"Wow. This is cool. That’s what I want them to say," said co-owner Nelson Winter, who showed how you can pay for a cup of coffee using cryptocurrency.
They also take regular cards and cash.
Winter said the focus is bigger than that. It's on education.
"[We are] helping move towards adoption of cryptocurrency as a more mainstream concept for people in their day to day interaction," said Winter.
He said he wanted the space to make you feel like you're in the inside of a computer.
"The ones and zeros that are floating around is like being inside a computer, because ones and zeros are the language of computer," said Winter, who said 90 recent of their customers will have no understanding of Bitcoin.
So, whether you're a mom or a millennial, this is about coffee, coins and conversation.
"We see our customers as anyone who wants a really fantastic cup of coffee," said Winter. "Bitcoin itself lays in the middle between finance and technology, and it is the marriage of those two universes. So, what we want to do is attract either side of that equation."
In other words, get people together who otherwise wouldn't be sitting next to each other.
