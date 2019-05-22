Free workshop in Palm Beach Gardens regarding custody, child support

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — If you have questions about custody, timesharing and/or child support, a free hour-long workshop is being held Wednesday in Palm Beach Gardens.
The event is being held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the North County Courthouse located at 3188 PGA Blvd.
The session will outline the laws in Florida regarding the establishment of paternity and custody. Experts will also explain the steps for opening or responding to a paternity action in Palm Beach County.
Registration is encouraged but not required.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.