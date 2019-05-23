Father looking for missing daughter in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Chris Jacobsen walks along Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach in search of his missing daughter. He's handing out fliers to anyone who will take one.
"I've covered that neighborhood. I have carpeted that neighborhood before. I talk to homeless people, I talk to street people."
Jacobsen flew in from New York days ago. He says his daughter, 20-year-old Jenna, disappeared four weeks ago after coming to Florida for substance abuse treatment at a facility. She never made it to the facility, but Jacobsen says someone saw her in the area.
"This has just been a devastating experience and we are all heartbroken and I am hoping to find her as soon as we can."
Micah Robbins with the Palm Beach County Substance Awareness Coalition says it's not uncommon to have situations like Jenna's.
"Either they don't make it through the program or in this situation we also see it where relationships develop and someone gets taken out of a program and then they are into that shuffle," said Robbins.
Sometimes not enough resources to find that person.
"There are never enough resources and unfortunately even with vast resources people can walk away. You have free will but unfortunately I think in this situation this was not her free will and unfortunately happens as well."
Jacobsen is holding out hope.
"I'm very hopeful of finding her. I just hope I find her before it's too late."
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted Jenna's picture on their Facebook page. Anyone with information about Jenna should call the sheriff's office.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.