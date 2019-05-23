Governor DeSantis calls for more cyber security for elections

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he is asking the Secretary of State to begin reviewing election systems security and cyber security.
“We just think it’s important that we getting ahead of any potential threats,” DeSantis said during a visit at Lake Park Elementary School in Palm Beach County.
Earlier this month, DeSantis revealed that two Florida counties had experienced a computer hack in 2016. The identity of the counties is being kept secret, but the governor insists the breaches did not affect the vote.
“They told us what happened they just didn’t tell us where,” says St. Lucie Democratic Chair Celeste Bush.
“The fact that it can happen should have everybody on tender hooks, it just happened to be two places, it could have been all of them,” Bush says.
St. Lucie Republican Chair Mark Gotz says he’s more focused on the 202 presidential election.
“Once again it seems the FBI is trying to get legs on this story, I think they need to clean their own house right now it’s a little concerning,” Gotz says.
