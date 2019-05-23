Woman found dead in Lake Park pool

LAKE PARK, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive in a pool in Lake Park on Thursday morning.
The body was found in a pool located in the 1500 block of Crescent Circle, which is just south of Northlake Lake Boulevard and west of US 1.
A PBSO spokesperson says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and foul play is not expected.
A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.
The name of the woman has not been released.
