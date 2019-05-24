Bomb squad removes live World War II ordnance from Port St. Lucie home

A live World War II military ordnance was safely removed from outside of a Port St. Lucie home Thursday, according to police.
When officers arrived at the residence in the 2400 block of SW Falcon Circle, they learned the homeowner's son had discovered the device at a St. Lucie County beach about three or four years ago.
It had been placed in the yard.
Police said the homeowner called after watching news reports about ordnance disposal.
Officers evacuated the area and called the St. Lucie County Bomb Squad for assistance.
Technicians and a robot removed the ordnance which was taken to an area for disposal, police said.
No one was injured.
