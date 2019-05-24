Dylan Lambert: Deputies searching for missing teen in Martin County

MARTION COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen Thursday at his high school in Jensen Beach.
Dylan Lambert did not go to his Stuart home after school. His family says he has been distraught and may be emotionally fragile.
His family and friends have not been able to reach him, and they are extremely concerned, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about Dylan is asked to call 911.
