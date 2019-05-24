2 men wanted for arcade armed robbery, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says

Saturday May 18, two armed men held up the Summit Arcade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said the men robbed a cashier at gunpoint.
The business is in the 700 block of S. Military Trail in suburban West Palm Beach.
PBSO released surveillance photos of the suspects who are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.
If you have any information you are asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.
