Neighbors want information about suspects arrested in West Palm Beach home invasion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Neighbors in an upscale community in West Palm Beach are beefing up security after a violent robbery earlier this week.
"Nothing like that has ever happened in this neighborhood," said Marilyn Willison, who has called the South End neighborhood of West Palm Beach home for nearly 30 years.
Police said two men with knives broke into a multi-million-dollar home on S. Flagler Drive on Tuesday morning. They did not know the two female victims, and drugs were not involved. Police said the home was ransacked, and the mother and daughter inside were tied up before the suspects made off with valuables.
Willison doesn’t feel as comfortable in her house after the robbery.
"We don’t know if it was totally random, which would mean any of us are susceptible, or if there was a reason why those people chose that house," Willison said.
"It’s pretty scary anytime that happens in your area," said Ian Burton, who moved into the neighborhood eight months ago. "You gotta rethink your security in your own house."
Burton said the neighborhood crime watch is now left speculating why this happened.
"We always want more information, and the fact the police haven’t given us more information kind of concerns us a little bit," Burton said.
Police said they arrested the two men responsible, but aren’t releasing their names yet.
"I’d just like to know how long we have to wait to find out who these people were and why they chose that house," Willison said.
Police said the suspects' names aren’t being released right now because they do not want to compromise the investigation. Investigators also said they are not searching for anyone else, and more details could be released Friday.
