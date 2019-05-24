New cases of hepatitis A in Martin County, bringing total to 22 this year

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two new cases of hepatitis A have surfaced in Martin County, bringing the total number of cases to 22 this year, according to health officials.
Doctors are urging people to get vaccinated against the virus right away. The hepatitis A vaccine is available at medical offices, pharmacies, and county health departments.
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is offering free hepatitis A vaccinations for uninsured, underinsured, and at-risk adults, ages 19 and older. You can make an appointment by calling (772) 221-4000, and pressing option 4 for clinic services/appointments.
Here are the latest number of cases in our viewing area:
- Martin County: 22
- Palm Beach County: 18
- St. Lucie County: 11
- Okeechobee County: 3
- Indian River County: 0
Last month, state and local health officials said the source of a hepatitis A outbreak in Martin County is unknown, and could take weeks to uncover.
On Thursday, health officials announced a worker at Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant on PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens tested positive for hepatitis A.
Health officials recommend that anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant between May 9 and May 12 get vaccinated.
