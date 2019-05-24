Worker at Cooper’s Hawk in Palm Beach Gardens tests positive for hepatitis A; patrons urged to get vaccinated

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A food service worker at Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant on PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens has tested positive for hepatitis A.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the employee may have exposed patrons to the contagious virus between May 1 and May 12.
Health officials recommend that anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant between May 9 and May 12 get vaccinated.
Those who ate or drank there between May 1 and May 8 should observe for symptoms of hepatitis A:
- Sudden onset of abdominal discomfort
- Dark urine
- Fever
- Diarrhea
- Pale white stools
- Yellow skin and eyes (jaundice)
The person who contacted hepatitis A is not working and has not worked since May 12. The restaurant said the health department has told it not to release details about the worker, who will not be back until medically cleared. It's unknown whether the employee worked directly with food preparation.
Every employee in the restaurant is getting vaccinated for hepatitis A and cannot come back to work until they are vaccinated.
The restaurant said it's working very closely with the health department, which inspected and cleared the building. The restaurant is currently open for business.
The restaurant has set up a hotline for those who have eaten there recently and have any questions or concerns. That hotline number is 888-719-5058.
Cooper's Hawk released this statement:
As of May 23, 2019, the number of cases of locally identified hepatitis A infections in Palm Beach County is 18, compared to 13 cases in 2018.
To read the latest inspection report on the Palm Beach Gardens Cooper's Hawk restaurant, click here.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.