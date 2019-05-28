Boynton Beach mailbox vandalized

Boynton Beach police are investigating a report of vandalism to a mailbox.
Officers found the mailbox at 217 N. Seacrest Blvd., had been pried open.
They don't know if any mail was taken. However, police say if you placed mail into the box between Saturday afternoon and early Monday, contact the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General at 800-275-8777 or www.uspis.gov.
