Deputies hospitalized after HAZMAT situation at Palm Beach County mobile home park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A HAZMAT situation at a Palm Beach County mobile home park sent three deputies to the hospital on Tuesday morning, officials confirm.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an attempted burglary at the Seminole Colony Mobile Home Park, located at 4311 Okeechobee Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach, around 10 a.m.
As deputies cleared a mobile home, they were overcome with an irritant that caused their eyes and throat to burn. They were taken to the hospital. There's no word on their conditions.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the home was being treated for mold using a chemical that contains formaldehyde.
Fire Rescue officials said the area has been cleared, and there is no danger to the community.
The Department of Environmental Protection will come out to collect the chemical.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.