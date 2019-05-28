First confirmed case of hepatitis A reported in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Indian River County have confirmed their first case of hepatitis A this year.
Stacy Brock, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Indian River County, confirmed the case with FOX 29.
According to the latest stats on the state's health website, from Jan. 1, 2018 to May 18, 2019, there have been 1,768 hepatitis A cases reported in Florida. There were 89 hepatitis A cases reported in the week of May 12 to May 18 alone.
Last month, state and local health officials said the source of a hepatitis A outbreak in Martin County is unknown, and could take weeks to uncover.
Last week, health officials announced a worker at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant on PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens tested positive for hepatitis A.
Health officials recommend that anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant between May 9 and May 12 get vaccinated.
Also, on May 20 it was announced a dishwasher at Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in West Palm Beach tested positive for hepatitis A.
