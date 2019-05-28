Lewis Bennett to be sentenced Tuesday for wife’s disappearance at sea in 2017

A man who pleaded guilty in the disappearance of his wife off the coast of the Bahamas is expected to learn his fate on Tuesday.
Lewis Bennett is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. in Miami Federal Court for the presumed death of his wife, Isabella Hellmann.
Bennett faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter back in November. Hellmann, who lived in Delray Beach, went missing from her husband's boat off the coast of the Bahamas in May 2017.
LEWIS BENNETT APOLOGIZES
A federal judge was supposed to sentence Bennett in January, but learned of unfinished business involving Hellmann's condo and her bank accounts.
A judge ruled the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Emelia, will receive $18,000 from Hellmann's estate. In addition, Bennett's parents, who are Emelia's legal guardians, will get ownership of Hellmann and Bennett's Delray Beach condo.
During that sentencing hearing in January, Bennett read an apology letter to Hellmann's family, saying Emelia is his only reason to go on.
"I know they have been through unimaginable pain as a result of my actions, and for that I am truly sorry," Bennett said. "I know that my words cannot heal them, but I apologize to them from the bottom of my heart and hope that one day their pain will ease."
Bennett added that losing his soulmate, Isabella, was the greatest loss he’s ever endured. He also asked a judge to allow him to get back to his daughter.
"I am merely a human whose only desire is to raise my child," Bennett said. "She has lost so much, so quickly. She will need guidance and fortitude so she may grow to be as courageous, compassionate, and caring as her mother."
MYSTERY AT SEA
The U.S. Coast Guard said Bennett initially told them he was asleep while his wife kept watch at the helm of their boat on May 14, 2017. Bennett said he woke up when he heard a thump and thought the boat had hit something.
When he went to look for his wife, Bennett said she was no longer on the boat and it had started to take on water.
The FBI said a hole in the hull of the boat was made through the inside. Investigators also said Bennett had time to load several items, including tubes of stolen coins, into his life raft before being rescued by the Coast Guard.
Bennett was sentenced in February of last year for transporting the coins and served seven months in prison.
Prosecutors were seeking a second-degree murder conviction against Bennett, but he ended up pleading to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.
FOX 29′s Michelle Quesada will be at Bennett’s sentencing and will provide updates online and on air.
