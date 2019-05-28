Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Palm City neighborhood

PALM CITY, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency crash landing in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Palm City on Monday afternoon.
FOX 29 viewer Dave Castle sent us a photo showing the single-engine aircraft in the brush off Southwest Berry Avenue, between Southwest Sunset Trail and Southwest Martin Highway.
Castle said the plane experienced engine failure around 4 p.m., and the pilot did an amazing job landing the aircraft without damaging any surrounding homes.
Martin County officials said the pilot and a passenger on board were not hurt.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the fixed wing single-engine plane is a Piper PA-18-150.
