Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Palm City neighborhood
May 28, 2019 at 8:11 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 8:11 AM

PALM CITY, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency crash landing in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Palm City on Monday afternoon.

FOX 29 viewer Dave Castle sent us a photo showing the single-engine aircraft in the brush off Southwest Berry Avenue, between Southwest Sunset Trail and Southwest Martin Highway.

Castle said the plane experienced engine failure around 4 p.m., and the pilot did an amazing job landing the aircraft without damaging any surrounding homes.

Martin County officials said the pilot and a passenger on board were not hurt.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the fixed wing single-engine plane is a Piper PA-18-150.

