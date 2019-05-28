Woman, 2 children reported missing in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police in Boynton Beach said Tuesday morning they are looking for a missing/endangered woman and her two children.
The woman, Bethany Keen, 37, is believed to be driving a white Honda CRV with Florida tag DVR-M05.
Police said there may be a rug rolled up on the roof of the vehicle filling with items.
Keen's 9-year-old son, Adanoi Zajac, was seen with her around 2:45 a.m. loading the Honda at the Courtyard Marriott located at 1601 N. Congress Ave. where they had been staying.
Keen's daughter, Ostara Zajac, 6, was not seen with her mother on Monday but has been seen with her and her brother at the hotel.
Police said Keen has a history of neurological disorder.
Anyone who sees them or the Honda are urged to called 911.
