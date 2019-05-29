Boca Raton to invest millions in infrastructure update

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The City of Boca Raton is taking on a major project to replace water and sewer lines around the city.
The city’s Innovative Sustainable Infrastructure Program, or iSIP, will invest $48 million into six different neighborhoods. Chatham Hills and Country Club Village will see construction start in September. Tenison Palms, Boca Square, Boca Villas and Boca Woods will follow in the next five years.
“Anything that has been in the ground for 50 years is subject to being a problem after a while,” Boca Square resident Brian Stenberg said he is on board with the iSIP project.
Sewer lines and water lines can be dangerous over time, and according to Gatehouse News Florida has 23,000 sewer line failures in the last 10 years causing human waste to leak.
“I want to make sure when I flush my toilet it goes where it I supposed to go and when I turn off my tap there is water coming out of my tap,” said Stenberg.
Mayor Scott Singer said the project is about preventing future damage. "We have budgeted millions of dollars in our capital improvement plan to update our infrastructure at no extra cost to taxpayers,” said Singer.
The city will use existing revenue and water reserve to pay for the project.
