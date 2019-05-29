Couple arrested after 16 neglected horses seized from Loxahatchee Groves property

Two people face multiple charges in connection with a case of neglected horses that were seized from a Loxahatcheee Groves property earlier this year.
Investigators arrested Lisa Alene Schoneman, 43, and Joseph James Schonemen, 50, on Tuesday.
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control seized 16 horses from their property located on A Road Feb. 8 , many of them underweight and malnourished. One horse was also found dead.
The couple faces 17 charges of animal cruelty each.
Both were released from jail Wednesday after posting bail.
