2 die in Port St. Lucie when motorcycle crashes into car

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Two people died Tuesday afternoon when a motorcycle crashed into a car in Port St. Lucie.
A preliminary investigation by Port St. Lucie police revealed that the motorcyle was traveling southbound on SW Rosser Blvd. and the car was traveling northbound on SW Rosser Blvd. and making a left turn into the library parking lot.
As the car was making its turn, it was "t-boned" on the right passenger side.
Both the car and motorcycle sustained extensive damages.
The driver of the car and the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries at the scene of the crash.
Traffic Homicide Investigators are actively investigating the crash.
