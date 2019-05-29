Hearing Wednesday could determine if Harbourside Place in Jupiter will pay massive fines

JUPITER, Fla. — Representatives from Harbourside Place in Jupiter, along with town officials, will appear before a magistrate Wednesday morning to determine if the entertainment complex will be fined hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Town officials said Harbourside Place hosted free events, like a farmer's market, without having proper permits.
Twenty-one code violations, dating back as far as 2018, were delivered to Harbourside’s Vice President, Nicholas Mastroianni.
Town officials said at least 35 more violations are in the pipeline, which could increase the fines to more than $800,000.
“It hurts really,” Mastroianni told FOX 29 earlier this month. “It doesn’t help us. We’re trying to thrive, trying to have our small businesses thrive.”
The town’s attorney, Thomas Baird, said that according to Harbourside’s development approval, Harbourside Place is required to have an approved event schedule. If an event is not approved ahead of time, Harbourside officials are allowed to seek a one-off, special event permit.
Baird said Harbourside Place held events that were not on the annual schedule and did not have a special event permit, hence the code violations. Mastroianni said that is not true.
"Everything we had to do, we submitted on time, in fashion," said Mastroianni. "We paid the fees that they require."
Mastroianni added if Harbourside is forced to pay more than $300,000 in fines, they will no longer host free events.
"The farmer’s market is to allow vendors and people to have a living and to come enjoy it, but we’re not going to pay fines like that," Mastroianni said.
At a hearing earlier this month, Harbourside officials said they're canceling all future events for the time being.
Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. It's unclear if the magistrate will make a decision on the fines immediately.
