Lawsuit: Woman struck in head by bird at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is suing Walt Disney World after she claims she was struck in the head by a bird at a Disney resort and suffered serious injuries.
According to a lawsuit filed last week in Orange County Civil Court, Lisa Dixon was walking on a dock at the Polynesian Village Resort on May 12, 2017, when a bird struck her.
The lawsuit claims Dixon suffered serious bodily injury, pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, and mental anguish, among other things.
🔽 READ THE LAWSUIT 🔽