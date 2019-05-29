Lawsuit: Woman struck in head by bird at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Lawsuit: Woman struck in head by bird at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
(Source: Disney)
May 29, 2019 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 3:26 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is suing Walt Disney World after she claims she was struck in the head by a bird at a Disney resort and suffered serious injuries.

According to a lawsuit filed last week in Orange County Civil Court, Lisa Dixon was walking on a dock at the Polynesian Village Resort on May 12, 2017, when a bird struck her.

The lawsuit claims Dixon suffered serious bodily injury, pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, and mental anguish, among other things.

🔽 READ THE LAWSUIT 🔽

According to a report in the Orlando Sentinel, Dixon's attorney said the force of the bird strike was like being hit by a baseball.

Dixon is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc., claiming the company failed to keep the resort in a "reasonably safe condition," failed to "adequately warn of a dangerous condition it knew or should have known existed at the subject premises," and provided Dixon with a "false sense of security as she was walking on the premises."

Dixon is seeking at least $15,000 in damages.

A Disney spokesperson told the Orlando Sentinel the company will respond to the allegations in court.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.