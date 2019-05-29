Nouman Raja’s attorneys to fight for client’s release at Wednesday court hearing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys for former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja will fight to get their client released from prison at a court hearing on Wednesday.
Raja's legal team is scheduled to appear in Palm Beach County court at 11:30 a.m. They're expected to ask Judge Joseph Marx to set a reasonable bond so Raja can be released from prison pending an appeal.
Last month, Judge Marx sentenced Raja to 25 years in prison for the deadly shooting of Corey Jones on Interstate 95 in 2015.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Raja is currently in state custody at the South Florida Reception Center in Doral.
The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office said Jones' vehicle had broken down on an I-95 off-ramp on Oct. 18, 2015.
Raja, who was an on-duty police officer at the time, approached Jones’ vehicle in an unmarked van. He was dressed in plainclothes, but never identified himself as an officer.
Prosecutors said Raja acted so aggressively, Jones must have thought he was about to be carjacked or killed. That caused Jones, who had a valid concealed weapons permit, to pull out his .38-caliber handgun and run.
Raja fired several shots, killing Jones, according to the State Attorney's Office.
Raja told FBI investigators Jones pulled a gun on him, and that's why he opened fire. The FBI said Jones' weapon was never discharged.
Earlier this month, Raja's attorneys filed an intent to appeal his sentence. They're expected to argue several issues including:
- Failure to instruct the jury on justifiable use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer
- Insufficient evidence of attempted first-degree murder
- Lack of proof of an essential element of manslaughter by culpable negligence
