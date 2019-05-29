Veteran celebrates 98th birthday at Boynton Beach gym where he’s a fixture

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Health experts frequently say that exercise can be a factor in living a long, happy and healthy life.
A Boynton Beach man who celebrated a milestone birthday Tuesday is a perfect example of the power of fitness.
Seymour Volinksky works out at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in Boynton Beach every week.
“He's an inspiration to all of us. He really is,” said Sherhon Seldom, the assistant GM at the gym.
So, when the World War II veteran turned 98, his exercise buddies threw him a party.
"He's 98 years young, not old, that's amazing something to celebrate in itself," said Seldom.
Volinksky says he's been exercising more than half of his life and believes it helps him stay young.
"My mind is good. I don't forget things," said Volinksky.
Local businesses donated gifts to the 98 year old, including a year’s worth of subs and free pancakes.
When we asked about the key to living a healthy older age, Volinksy said he enjoys each day.
"Take care of yourself and luck, luck," said Volinksy.
He says the gym tried to pull the party off as a surprise, but he knew what was coming and he even did his workout after her birthday celebration.
